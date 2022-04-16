Wheeler Yuta On His Reaction To Being Slapped By William Regal, His Future Goals In AEW

In a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Wheeler Yuta discussed his reaction to being slapped by William Regal, his future goals in AEW, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Wheeler Yuta on his reaction to being slapped by William Regal: “It definitely fired me up. That was a real reaction. Regal is obviously somebody that I have looked up to for a very long time, and he’s someone that I really appreciate and respect. So just to have that moment, the magnitude of it all. He hits me, I look at him, and then for a second I just have a, ‘Oh wow, that’s William Regal, that’s Bryan Danielson, that’s Jon Moxley, that’s pretty cool.’ It’s an unreal experience, and it lit a fire under me. I’ve got to go prove myself, so that’s all I’m focused on now.”

On getting advice from Excalibur: “All the coaches have been really helpful, especially like adjusting the wrestling style to television. One of the best little pieces of advice anyone has given me was actually Excalibur. He said, ‘When you think about wrestling on TV, you kind of have to know that the announcers are explaining everything you do. And one good way to slow things down is to imagine in your head the commentary. Imagine them talking about what you just did.’ For me, that helps slow everything down. I want to move a million miles a minute, and go fast, fast, fast, fast. I go, ‘Hey, take a breath, pace yourself, and calm down.’ That was really helpful.”

On his future goals in AEW: “One, I would like to go back and wrestle in Japan. So, that would be one. Two, I would like to become AEW Champion. That is the ultimate goal, I would say is World Champion. In the meantime I would also obviously want to be the TNT Champion, and those are more long-term goals. And number three, I think is impress William Regal. That is my most immediate goal right now is to impress the three of those guys – Moxley, Danielson, and Regal.”

