Wheeler Yuta Regains Pure Title At ROH Final Battle

Wheeler Yuta is now the first-ever two-time ROH Pure Champion, defeating Daniel Garcia at Final Battle. The match was mostly in Garcia’s favor, as he forced Yuta to exhaust his one closed fist and three rope breaks. However, Yuta fought back and eventually knocked Garcia out with a series of elbows.

As noted, this is the second reign of Yuta. His last reign was ended by Garcia on the September 7 episode of AEW Dynamite. This ends Garcia’s reign at 91 days.

You can follow along with our live coverage of Final Battle here.

