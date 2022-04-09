wrestling / News

Wheeler Yuta Gets Respect From Blackpool Combat Club Following Match on AEW Rampage

April 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Wheeler Yuta may have lost his match against Jon Moxley on AEW Rampage, but he won the respect of the Blackpool Combat Club. Yuta, who has sought to join the group in recent weeks, faced Moxley in the main event of Friday’s show.

Yuta fought Moxley to a bloody end, and was ultimately choked out by the former AEW World Championship. After the match, Bryan Danielson and William Regal came down to the ring and Regal offered Yuta his hand in a sign of respect. Moxley then told Yuta that the real work now starts.

Yuta has not yet been officially announced as part of the group. You can see some clips from the match below:

