Wheeler Yuta Gets Respect From Blackpool Combat Club Following Match on AEW Rampage

Wheeler Yuta may have lost his match against Jon Moxley on AEW Rampage, but he won the respect of the Blackpool Combat Club. Yuta, who has sought to join the group in recent weeks, faced Moxley in the main event of Friday’s show.

Yuta fought Moxley to a bloody end, and was ultimately choked out by the former AEW World Championship. After the match, Bryan Danielson and William Regal came down to the ring and Regal offered Yuta his hand in a sign of respect. Moxley then told Yuta that the real work now starts.

Yuta has not yet been officially announced as part of the group. You can see some clips from the match below:

What an incredible battle we are witnessing between @JonMoxley and @WheelerYuta right now! #AEWRampage is on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/KJO6OACHe1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 9, 2022

Seemingly the only way @JonMoxley could take out a defiant @WheelerYuta is by choking him unconscious in this absolute WAR on #AEWRampage on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/lDRw1qtKQF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 9, 2022