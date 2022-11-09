Wheeler Yuta Reveals Details of The Blackpool Combat Club’s Group Chat

– During a recent edition of Mack Mania, Wheeler Yuta discussed there being a group chat for the Blackpool Combat Club and what they talk about. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Wheeler Yuta on the Blackpool Combat Club’s group chat: “I mean, we do have a Blackpool Combat Club group chat. Claudio, he really changes the tone of it, it’s like Bryan will send like a cool submission, then Moxley will send like another different wrestling clip, and then Regal will send something from Britain, and then Claudio will send a fan video, where someone edited us together with the ‘Full House’ theme song. It’s like — cool wrestling, cool wrestling, cool wrestling, and then ‘Full House.’ It’s very interesting.”

On how they debate Uber ratings: “We are also debating Uber ratings. That’s another popular thing that’s going on. Regal — five stars, can’t believe it.”