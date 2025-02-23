– During a recent interview with Something for Everybody, AEW star and World Trios Champion Wheeler Yuta discussed talents he looks up to as locker room leaders. He cited Orange Cassidy’s behavior backstage and also Death Riders leader Jon Moxley. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Wheeler Yuta on Orange Cassidy: “There are a lot of people in the locker room that definitely step up. Some of them are like guys that lead my example like Orange Cassidy is a good example of somebody who just leads by demonstrating — alright, he shows up to work every week. He does what he’s asked. he brings candy for the boys, that’s fun.”

On Orange Cassidy being a model employee: “Just brings four bags of candy to the locker room every week. He’s on time, he does his stuff, he hits his times. He’s a very model employee. He’s a quiet leader that everyone looks up to and respects. Not me, obviously, I hate him. Screw that guy. Go Death Riders.”

On Jon Moxley being someone he looks up to: “Another one, obviously I’m biased, but Jon Moxley really does try to lead by example and he’s really tried to build the culture at AEW into something we can be proud of. We talk about our storyline and the Death Riders and how we want to build the company up into everyone being the best versions of themselves. The way we’re doing it is by beating people down and seeing what we can bring out of them that way.”

Yuta on everyone wanting to be the best version of themselves in AEW: “AEW is this place where we want everyone to be the best versions of themselves and to grow into what they want to be as opposed to what a company wants them to be. The only way that works, doing this ‘by the wrestlers, for the wrestlers,’ is if everyone is on board and bought in. Those are two guys that have set the tone and example of ‘you have to come here, be a professional, do your job, contribute, not just for you, but for everyone.’ Everyone in the locker room is relying on everyone else in the locker room. I think we all know that and that’s the culture we’ve been building and trying to build. Everyone looking out for each other. I think those are two guys that really made a point of, ‘This is how we’re going to do it.’”