Wheeler Yuta Thinks His Rivalry With MJF Could Last “A Very Long Time”
Wheeler Yuta spoke recently on Busted Open Radio and shared his thoughts about his current rivalries in AEW (via Wrestling Inc). Both MJF’s and Lee Moriarty’s names came up, and the wrestler seemed optimistic about the potential held by both pairings. You can read a highlight and listen to the full episode below.
On the future possibilities with MJF and Moriarty: “I think that myself and MJF will be wrestling each other for a very long time. I think that myself and Lee Moriarty are now going to have to be on a collision course after, after the match; the aftermath with him attacking me. But, yeah, I’m very excited to see where either of those go. Those are both guys that, we’re around the same age.”
