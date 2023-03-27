Wheeler Yuta vs. Katsuyori Shibata Added To ROH Supercard of Honor

AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that Wheeler Yuta will defend the ROH Pure title against Katsuyori Shibata at Supercard of Honor. The event airs on PPV this Friday at 7 PM ET. The updated lineup includes:

* ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

* AAA Mega Championship: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Komander

* ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Yuka Sakazaki

* ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Mark Briscoe

* ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championship: The Embassy (c) vs. AR Fox, Blake Christian & Metalik

* Reach for the Sky Ladder Match for ROH World Tag Team Championship: The Lucha Bros vs. Top Flight vs. The Kingdom vs. Aussie Open vs. Rush & Dralistico