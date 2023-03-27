wrestling / News
Wheeler Yuta vs. Katsuyori Shibata Added To ROH Supercard of Honor
AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that Wheeler Yuta will defend the ROH Pure title against Katsuyori Shibata at Supercard of Honor. The event airs on PPV this Friday at 7 PM ET. The updated lineup includes:
* ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Eddie Kingston
* AAA Mega Championship: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Komander
* ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata
* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Yuka Sakazaki
* ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Mark Briscoe
* ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championship: The Embassy (c) vs. AR Fox, Blake Christian & Metalik
* Reach for the Sky Ladder Match for ROH World Tag Team Championship: The Lucha Bros vs. Top Flight vs. The Kingdom vs. Aussie Open vs. Rush & Dralistico
This Friday, 3/31#ROH Supercard of Honor PPV
Los Angeles, CA
ROH Pure Championship Match@WheelerYuta vs @K_Shibata2022
The challenge has been answered!
Legendary Katsuyori Shibata will come to #ROH in LA to challenge the BCC's Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Title, THIS Friday! pic.twitter.com/fJpiUwX7Cd
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 27, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett Reflects On His Busy Year in 2022, Why He Joined AEW
- Dax Harwood Says Wrestling Journalists Aren’t In The Locker Room, Knows Who In AEW Feeds Reporters
- Bobby Fish Recalls Working In WWE Under Triple H, Compares It To Working For Tony Khan
- Chelsea Green in Orange Dress, Kayla Braxton, Maxxine Dupri Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week