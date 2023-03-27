wrestling / News

Wheeler Yuta vs. Katsuyori Shibata Added To ROH Supercard of Honor

March 27, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH Supercard of Honor Image Credit: ROH

AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that Wheeler Yuta will defend the ROH Pure title against Katsuyori Shibata at Supercard of Honor. The event airs on PPV this Friday at 7 PM ET. The updated lineup includes:

* ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Eddie Kingston
* AAA Mega Championship: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Komander
* ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata
* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Yuka Sakazaki
* ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Mark Briscoe
* ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championship: The Embassy (c) vs. AR Fox, Blake Christian & Metalik
* Reach for the Sky Ladder Match for ROH World Tag Team Championship: The Lucha Bros vs. Top Flight vs. The Kingdom vs. Aussie Open vs. Rush & Dralistico

