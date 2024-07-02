wrestling / News
Wheeler Yuta vs. Lee Moriarty Set For This Week’s ROH TV
Wheeler Yuta is returning to ROH to face Lee Moriarty on this week’s ROH TV. ROH announced on Tuesday that Yuta will face Moriarty in a ROH Pure Championship Proving Ground match on this week’s show.
This marks Yuta’s first match in ROH since he competed at Final Battle. He had been out of action due to injury, returning to the ring last month on AEW Dynamite.
#ROH Pure Champion @WheelerYuta of the BCC enters a PROVING GROUND MATCH against someone who has been chasing another chance at the title – @theleemoriarty of STP!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/XrY8HcX2l3
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 2, 2024
