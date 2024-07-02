wrestling / News

Wheeler Yuta vs. Lee Moriarty Set For This Week’s ROH TV

July 2, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH TV 7-4-24 Image Credit: ROH

Wheeler Yuta is returning to ROH to face Lee Moriarty on this week’s ROH TV. ROH announced on Tuesday that Yuta will face Moriarty in a ROH Pure Championship Proving Ground match on this week’s show.

This marks Yuta’s first match in ROH since he competed at Final Battle. He had been out of action due to injury, returning to the ring last month on AEW Dynamite.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH TV, Wheeler Yuta, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading