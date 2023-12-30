Wheeler Yuta on What Winning the FTW Title Would Mean to Him

– During a recent interview with Wrestlezone, AEW star Wheeler Yuta discussed facing Hook tonight at AEW Worlds End for the FTW Championship and what it would mean for him to win that title. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Wheeler Yuta on what it would mean to become FTW Champion: “I think that it would be really special to have that FTW Championship. Obviously, Philadelphia has such a rich history with ECW. Taz knows about it better than anyone. I’m sure HOOK is well aware also. But even more than that, it’ll be very special to me as someone who lives in Philadelphia to beat HOOK in Long Island, where the Islanders used to play. That would be really cool for me.”

On wanting to prove he can do hardcore wrestling: “So I’m very excited for that, very excited to prove that not only can I do the pure wrestling thing. Obviously, I’m a three-time Pure Wrestling Champion. But I also won in Anarchy in the Arena. I also have had Stadium Stampede matches. I’ve won in Blood & Guts. I’ve been able to do this. I’ve been able to get down and get dirty, and I think that’s what’s gonna happen on Saturday.”

Hook vs. Wheeler Yuta goes down later tonight at AEW Worlds End at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view. Their match will go down down on the free Zero Hour pre-show for the card.