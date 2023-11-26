wrestling / News

Wheeler Yuta Wins ROH Pure Title at AEW Rampage

November 25, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Wheeler Yuta is now a three-time ROH Pure champion after defeating Katsuyori Shibata on tonight’s AEW Rampage. Yuta hit a low blow at the end of the match, followed up by a DDT and pin to take the title away from Shibata.

This ends the first reign of Shibata at 240 days. He won the belt from Yuta at Supercard of Honor on March 31.

