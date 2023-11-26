Wheeler Yuta Wins ROH Pure Title at AEW Rampage

Wheeler Yuta is now a three-time ROH Pure champion after defeating Katsuyori Shibata on tonight’s AEW Rampage. Yuta hit a low blow at the end of the match, followed up by a DDT and pin to take the title away from Shibata.

This ends the first reign of Shibata at 240 days. He won the belt from Yuta at Supercard of Honor on March 31.

Promising to bring the violence, former #ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta will do what it takes to get the Title back tonight! Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT!@WheelerYuta pic.twitter.com/iywR8egXXN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 26, 2023

In a rematch from their incredible fight at Supercard Of Honor, #ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata is ready to defend the Title against former Champ #BCC’s Wheeler Yuta! Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT!@K_Shibata2022 pic.twitter.com/tzl6veY0NL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 26, 2023

Shibata caught Wheeler Yuta in a devastating submission, forcing him to use one of his rope breaks! Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT!@K_Shibata2022 | @WheelerYuta pic.twitter.com/GUY6jLpdVz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 26, 2023