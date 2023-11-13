wrestling / News
Note on When Brock Lesnar Is Expected To Return To WWE
November 13, 2023 | Posted by
Brock Lesnar has been away from WWE TV since his match with Cody Rhodes at Summerslam, but he could be coming back soon. During yesterday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Lesnar is expected to return for the 2024 Royal Rumble. It’s unknown if that means he will be back before the event or if he will show up as a surprise entrant. However, Lesnar will not appear on WWE TV again until next year.
