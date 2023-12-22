Details On When Charlotte Flair Will Undergo Surgery

A new report has revealed when Charlotte Flair will undergo surgery for her knee injury. As reported, Flair is out of action due to tearing her MCL, ACl, and meniscus during a match with Asuka on Smackdown earlier this month and is expected to be out up to nine months.

PWInsider reports that according to sources in WWE, Flair is scheduled to undergo the surgery in early January. If she is indeed out for nine months, that would put her return at October.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Flair for a quick and full recovery.