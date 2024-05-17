Note on When Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre Is Expected To Happen

As previously reported, Drew McIntyre confronted Damian Priest on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. Priest told McIntyre that he would get a World Heavyweight title match once he’s cleared from his elbow injury. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the match is expected to happen at Clash at the Castle on June 16 in Glasgow, Scotland.

McIntyre has a fractured elbow. His last match on WWE TV was on April 8, but he has appeared for promo segments since then.