wrestling / News
Note on When Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre Is Expected To Happen
May 17, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, Drew McIntyre confronted Damian Priest on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. Priest told McIntyre that he would get a World Heavyweight title match once he’s cleared from his elbow injury. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the match is expected to happen at Clash at the Castle on June 16 in Glasgow, Scotland.
McIntyre has a fractured elbow. His last match on WWE TV was on April 8, but he has appeared for promo segments since then.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Status of WWE NXT’s Eddy Thorpe, Absence From Main NXT TV
- Bruce Prichard on Michael Hayes Wanting to Use Britney Spears for Kevin Federline’s Feud With John Cena
- The Undertaker Thinks WWE Is Testing the Waters With Edgier Content Elements
- Matt Hardy Says CM Punk’s WWE Promo Led To Jeff Hardy Joining TNA In 2010