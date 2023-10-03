wrestling / News
Note On When Johnny Gargano’s WWE TV Return Was Booked
Johnny Gargano made his WWE TV return on last night’s Raw, and a new report notes that it was a late decision by WWE Creative. Gargano returned to TV on last night’s episode, making a save for Tommaso Ciampa thus pulling the trigger on the DIY reunion. While he had worked live events for the past few weeks, he had not yet been at WWE TV tapings before last night.
PWInsider reports that the plans to have Gargano return were locked in near the end of the weekend. Gargano traveled to San Jose for Raw early Monday and was kept hidden backstage before his return.
Gargano posted to Twitter to comment on DIY’s return, writing:
“Real talk. I saw ALL your theories and hopes for #DIY these past 6 months. From dream matches to just genuinely wanting us back.. I know how excited y’all are. We are, too. Thanks for believing and holding out hope for us, and now that it’s finally time.. let’s freaking kill it!”
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) October 3, 2023
