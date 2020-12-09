wrestling / News

Impact News: When Kenny Omega Segment Was Taped, Impact Trends on Twitter

December 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– A new report has details on when Impact Wrestling taped their segment with Kenny Omega and Don Callis. PWInsider reports that the segment was taped on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee. Omega, Callis, and Josh Mathews appeared in the main portion of the segment, with Rich Swann appearing in an attached scene just before the main interview.

– #ImpactonAXSTV, Impact’s typical hashtag for Twitter, was trending during tonight’s show.

