WWE News: When Tonight’s Raw Script Was Finished, Alexa Bliss Backstage, Talent Excited For Fans Returning

– A new report has some details backstage from tonight’s Raw, including when the script for the show was finished. PWInsider reports that the tendency toward rematches on Monday’s show was due to the script being changed throughout the day, and that a lot of the show’s first hour wasn’t locked in until 35 – 45 minutes before the show went on the air.

– The site notes that while she didn’t appear on screen, Alexa Bliss was backstage at tonight’s show.

– There was said to be a lot of excitement among the talent about returning to the road with live fans, with some hopeful that they will get merchandise royalty bumps due to the live events. There are others who are staying cautious in their hopes over how well the shows will draw, with a lot of interest in how ticket sales go when they start on Wednesday.