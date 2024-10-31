wrestling / News
Note on When Rhea Ripley Suffered Fractured Orbital Bone
October 31, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, WWE announced that Rhea Ripley will be out of action indefinitely after suffering a broken orbital bone. She was written out of storylines on Tuesday’s NXT following an attack by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.
PWInsider reports that the belief is that the injury happened on October 21 during a headbutt spot when Ripley confronted Rodriguez and Morgan. Ripley didn’t appear on the October 28 episode. The NXT angle was added to the show late, filmed because it was in Orlando and Ripely wouldn’t have to fly out.
Ripley has been pulled from this weekend’s RAW taping in Saudi Arabia. There’s no word on when she’ll return to television.
More Trending Stories
- Some Independent Wrestlers Reportedly Already Under WWE ID-Related Contracts
- Ring Boys Lawsuit Attorney On Why Charges Weren’t Brought By FBI In 1992, Speaking Up About Sexual Abuse
- More Details on Vince McMahon’s New Entertainment Venture, Reactions Within WWE
- Ted DiBiase On Who His Dream Final Opponent Would Have Been