Note on When Rhea Ripley Suffered Fractured Orbital Bone

As previously reported, WWE announced that Rhea Ripley will be out of action indefinitely after suffering a broken orbital bone. She was written out of storylines on Tuesday’s NXT following an attack by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

PWInsider reports that the belief is that the injury happened on October 21 during a headbutt spot when Ripley confronted Rodriguez and Morgan. Ripley didn’t appear on the October 28 episode. The NXT angle was added to the show late, filmed because it was in Orlando and Ripely wouldn’t have to fly out.

Ripley has been pulled from this weekend’s RAW taping in Saudi Arabia. There’s no word on when she’ll return to television.