Note on When WWE Smackdown Will Go Back To Two Hours
April 30, 2025 | Posted by
WWE Smackdown moved to a three hour format back in January after it went from FOX to the USA Network. It was noted at the time that the format change was temporary and it would eventually go back to two hours. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Dave Meltzer said that the show is likely to return to two hours in June, with June 6 being the most likely date.
He said: “It’s going to be right around that time, yes … I was told months ago that it’s essentially the end of May when it’s going to happen, so it’s going to be one of those weeks right around then yeah, so we got about a little over a month … two hours is definitely better than three for SmackDown.“
