Update On When Xavier Woods May Be Back On The Road

Xavier Woods is off the road right now with WWE due to needing some time to heal, and a new report has some details on when he’s expected back. It was reported earlier this week that the New Day member, who was not at Raw, was taken off the road because he was “banged up” and needed a little time to recover.

PWInsider reports that according to sources in WWE, the plan is to have Woods back on the road within the first couple weeks of the new year. The report notes that the sources emphasized that this a “tentative” plan and not 100%.

Woods was previously advertised for the WWE Holiday Tour live events but is no longer set for those.