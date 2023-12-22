wrestling / News

Update On When Xavier Woods May Be Back On The Road

December 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
King Xavier Woods WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

Xavier Woods is off the road right now with WWE due to needing some time to heal, and a new report has some details on when he’s expected back. It was reported earlier this week that the New Day member, who was not at Raw, was taken off the road because he was “banged up” and needed a little time to recover.

PWInsider reports that according to sources in WWE, the plan is to have Woods back on the road within the first couple weeks of the new year. The report notes that the sources emphasized that this a “tentative” plan and not 100%.

Woods was previously advertised for the WWE Holiday Tour live events but is no longer set for those.

