WWE News: Note On Where Last Night’s Raw Talk Was Filmed, DDP Catches Up With Jake Roberts

– A new report has some details on where the main portions of last night’s Raw Talk was filmed. PWInsider reports that while the live interviews were of course done backstage at Raw, the Kayla Braxton and Matt Camp-hosted portions were filmed at the WWE Virtual Studio in Stamford, Connecticut.

You can see our own Robert Leighty’s full report of the show here. Since last Friday’s Smackdown and the return of live fans, WWE has shifted to a new format with their aftershows that have shorter interview segments with talent.

– DDP posted a new video to his DDP Yoga channel featuring a conversation with Jake Roberts. The video is described as follows: