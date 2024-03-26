wrestling / News

Note On Which 2300 Arena Shows Are Sold Out For WrestleMania Week

March 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
BCW Tribute to the Extreme 2 Image Credit; BCW

A new report has the details on which shows at the 2300 Arena over WrestleMania week are and aren’t sold out. PWInsider reports that the Philadelphia venue’s shows are currently as follows regarding available tickets:

April 3: 2300 Arena Tour & Blue Meanie Q&A – Tickets Available
April 4: STARDOM American Dream – SOLD OUT
April 4: Wrestlecon Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow – SOLD OUT
April 4: Jeff Hardy Concert – Tickets Available
April 5: BCW Born to Die – Tickets Available
April 5: BCW Tribute to The Extreme 2 – SOLD OUT
April 6: Busted Open Radio Wrestlemania Party – Tickets Available

Tickets for the shows are available here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

2300 Arena, Wrestlemania 40, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading