Note On Which 2300 Arena Shows Are Sold Out For WrestleMania Week

A new report has the details on which shows at the 2300 Arena over WrestleMania week are and aren’t sold out. PWInsider reports that the Philadelphia venue’s shows are currently as follows regarding available tickets:

April 3: 2300 Arena Tour & Blue Meanie Q&A – Tickets Available

April 4: STARDOM American Dream – SOLD OUT

April 4: Wrestlecon Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow – SOLD OUT

April 4: Jeff Hardy Concert – Tickets Available

April 5: BCW Born to Die – Tickets Available

April 5: BCW Tribute to The Extreme 2 – SOLD OUT

April 6: Busted Open Radio Wrestlemania Party – Tickets Available

Tickets for the shows are available here.