Note On Which NXT Stars Are At Tonight’s WWE Raw
January 9, 2023 | Posted by
A couple of NXT stars are at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that both Odyssey Jones and Von Wagner are at tonight’s show in Birmingham, Alabama.
WWE has made a regular habit of using NXT talent on WWE Main Event tapings, so that’s most likely why they are there.
