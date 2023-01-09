wrestling / News

Note On Which NXT Stars Are At Tonight’s WWE Raw

January 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT New Logo Image Credit: WWE

A couple of NXT stars are at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that both Odyssey Jones and Von Wagner are at tonight’s show in Birmingham, Alabama.

WWE has made a regular habit of using NXT talent on WWE Main Event tapings, so that’s most likely why they are there.

