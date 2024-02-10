wrestling / News

Note on Which TV Show Inspired The Young Bucks’ and Roman Reigns Theme Songs

February 10, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Young Bucks AEW Rampage 2-9-24 Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, the Young Bucks, as part of their new heel run, came out to a new theme song on last night’s AEW Rampage. Fightful Select reports that the song was inspired by the theme from HBO’s series Succession.

It was also noted that Roman Reigns’ current WWE theme is also inspired by that show.

Joseph Lee

