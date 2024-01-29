Details On Which WWE Rosters Naomi and Andrade Will Appear On

Both Naomi and Andrade returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble, and Fightful Select reports that both have signed full-time contracts with the company.

Andrade became a free agent after AEW Worlds End, and most in that company knew he was going back to WWE, since he had no plans to re-sign. However, many in WWE and AEW expected him to return faster than he did, if only so WWE could have the visual of a former AEW star showing up on RAW two days later. Charlotte Flair advocated for WWE to bring him back and was at the Rumble to support him.

Andrade is expected to appear on tonight’s episode of RAW and be on that brand moving forward. While Charlotte is on Smackdown, she’s also out with an injury so there’s no rush to put them both on the same brand.

Meanwhile, Naomi is expected to be a part of the Smackdown brand. WWE has been interested in bringing Naomi back for over a year, before the company’s unofficial hiring freeze. However she committed to TNA until recently.