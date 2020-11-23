WWE News: Who Produced McIntyre vs. Reigns, Talent in Attendance, Interviews Done For Future Projects

– A new report has details on who produced the Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns match at Survivor Series. Per PWInsider, Michael Hayes produced the match which saw Roman Reigns win with help from Jey Uso.

– The site notes that Michelle McCool and other members of Undertaker’s family were there in attendance at the show. Edge was backstage, but didn’t appear on screen.

– WWE was reportedly filming interviews all day with the legends who were present for future WWE DVD and Network projects.