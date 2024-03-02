Note On Who Produced Rock & Bloodline Segment On WWE Smackdown

A new report has revealed who produced The Rock and The Bloodline’s opening segment on WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that the segment, which ran for a lengthy time to start tonight’s show, was produced by Jason Jordan.

Michael Hayes is usually the person responsible for producing Bloodline-related segments but was not listed as a producer on the run sheet. The report adds that Rock’s segment went way over its allotted time and caused some necessary adjustments.