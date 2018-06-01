Who Should Represent New Day at Money in the Bank?

The Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match gained its final participant on Tuesday night. Samoa Joe choked out Daniel Bryan to earn the spot over him & Big Cass. The Samoan Submission Machine joins some of WWE’s top players in the match. Kevin Owens. Bobby Roode. Braun Strowman. The Miz. Rusev. Finn Balor. The New Day.

Wait.

There are three New Day members, right? Despite calls from some corners of the Internet for them to break up, there’s too much money to be made in merchandising for Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston or Big E to ever consider splitting up the band. Oh, and I guess there’s friendship too, but wrestlers toss that out the window all the time.

The New Day has kept their choice for representation in the Ladder Match a secret thus far. The Miz tried to get it out of them on the May 22 edition of SmackDown Live, but was unsuccessful. They seem to be going for the element of surprise, which is nothing new, as they typically don’t announce beforehand which two members will compete in tag team matches. It’s a strategy that’s helped lead to five tag team championship reigns, so you can’t really knock it.

What we can do is break the scenario down and try to figure out the best way for the New Day to go. Who should represent the New Day at the Money in the Bank Ladder Match?

WHO WHO WHO WHO WHO…yeah, yeah, yeah.

Xavier Woods

Why He Should Be In: Woods has to be considered one of the most improved WWE Superstars over the past year. He’s shown a never-say-die quality against bigger opponents that we didn’t know he had. The guy has a doctorate, so we know he’s smarter than most of his fellow competitors. His elusiveness could come in handy during a match like this with bodies flying everywhere.

Why He Shouldn’t Be In: Can you realistically see Xavier winning any kind of match with the likes of Braun Strowman involved? Or Samoa Joe? He’s not as skilled as Finn Balor or Bobby Roode. He doesn’t have the experience or the cut-throat attitude of The Miz & Kevin Owens. I think Rusev still holds the lifetime series lead over him as well. It’d be asking a lot of Xavier Woods for him to come out on top here.



Kofi Kingston

Why He Should Be In: Kofi’s appeared in the MITB Ladder Match six times, with memorable performances in each one. He knows how to stand out in multi-man matches. He’s the oldest member of New Day with the most WWE in-ring experience. Kofi has had four reigns with the Intercontinental & three reigns with the United States Championship. He has held various WWE tag team championships on seven occasions with five different partners. Holding SmackDown’s top singles title, the title that Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan & Steve Austin held while leading the company, would be a cherry on top of a WWE Hall of Fame-level career. Winning at Money in the Bank would help get him there.

Why He Shouldn’t Be In: He’s already had six chances & he didn’t get it done. Kofi always puts on a great show & entertains the people, but he comes up short in the end. He takes crazy bumps at Money in the Bank. He skillfully avoids elimination in the Royal Rumble. At the end of the day, a loss is a loss. Much like the Cincinnati Bengals in playoff games, Kofi wilts in multi-man matches leading to title shots. It may be time for him to step aside and allow one of his friends to take their shot at it.

Big E

Why He Should Be In: We’ve been waiting for the Big E singles push ever since…well, ever since he got called up from NXT. He worked as Dolph Ziggler & AJ’s heavy, then formed the highly successful New Day trio with Kingston & Woods. He has one Intercontinental Championship to his credit, but hasn’t been given the chance to shine as a singles star yet. E’s got the in-ring ability. He has the charisma to pull off top guy status. Now may be the time.

Why He Shouldn’t Be In: As The Miz pointed out on Miz TV, the main thing holding E back may be his inability to take himself seriously. It surely saves a ton of stress, and he’s certainly attained a ton of success as he is, but perhaps Big E will never know how great he could have been. He also presents a bigger target than his teammates, and won’t be able to fly under the radar in the match.

WHO Should It Be?

I think the choice comes down to basically one factor: Is Big E ready for his closeup? If he’s ready for the big singles push that will hopefully make him a superstar, he should get the shot. Even if he doesn’t end up winning the match, hanging with some of WWE’s top singles stars will be a good look for him.

If he isn’t ready, I would give Kofi one last shot at it. He’s paid his dues & has done everything WWE has ever asked of him. Whether he ends up with the WWE Championship or not, a run as a top challenger would be a big deal for Kofi’s status. I don’t really see an argument for Xavier to get it, other than he’s the least likely option & it’ll surprise people. That’s always important.

I would pick Big E. I see no reason why he wouldn’t be ready to take it to the next level. He’s put in the time & has succeeded in every role he’s been given. I’m not sure if he can be a tippy-top guy, but there’s no reason why we can’t find out. SmackDown is supposed to be the Land of Opportunity, right? Here’s a chance to make that true.