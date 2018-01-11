Who Will Win WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge?

We’re less than a week away from the beginning of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge. We still have a number of unanswered questions regarding the twelve episode series airing on Facebook Watch. How will the tournament be set up? Will Raw & SmackDown teams have separate sides of the bracket or will they be facing off in the first round? How will a twelve-team tournament shake out? Will there be triple threat tag team matches?

I presume the answers to these questions will be provided in the coming days, or after the first episode of the show. We do have a nearly-complete list of the teams involved, so I thought today was as good a day as any to figure out who will win.

I’ve ranked the teams’ chances of winning the tournament. I don’t know if the overseas casinos are setting odds on this or not, but this could be a good way for you to make some money. Or not, if my NFL picks this season are any indications.

12. Alicia Fox & Goldust: Foxy & Goldy are both pretty far out there, which might actually put them on the same page. Their unpredictability & experience will make them a tough out for whoever draws them in the first round. I don’t think they get past the first round unless they catch a team off guard with their odd behavior & foolishness.

11. Nia Jax & Apollo Crews: Nia would be happier teaming with Enzo Amore or Braun Strowman. She’d also have a much better chance of winning the Mixed Match Challenge with either of those men than Crews. Even with a tag team victory over The Bar alongside Titus O’Neil this past Monday, Apollo isn’t one of the most successful men in the competition. The key to success for Jax & Crews will be to keep Jax in the ring as long as possible.

10. Bayley & Elias: Elias finished second in a fan vote for Bayley’s partner behind Samoa Joe. While a Bayley/Joe pairing would have made for some interesting matches, Joe’s injury moves Elias into the slot. Elias & Bayley’s paths have crossed in the past, with Bayley wanting a hug & not getting one. I’m not sold that their personalities will mesh to make a quality team. I think they could find some success if some of Elias’s rebel attitude rubs off on Bayley & makes her more aggressive instead of passive. Bayley has fallen on some hard times of late on Raw, so perhaps a change of outlook could help her going forward, even beyond the Mixed Match Challenge. Besides, Bayley’s character is about due to go through her rebellious teenager phase anyway.

Keep an eye on this situation, it just might be what Bayley needs to quiet the doubters inside & outside the company.

9. Carmella & Big E: Big E got the nod from the fans to team with the Fabulous One. Carmella has associated with people calling themselves Big in the past (Big Cass, James “The Big Hog” Ellsworth), so it kind of makes sense in that regard. Carmella has been relatively quiet for the past couple of months while the New Day’s record has been mixed, so there isn’t a lot of positive momentum for this team heading into the MMC. Perhaps the Power of Positivity can flip the script.

8. Lana & Rusev: The Ravishing Russian & Bulgarian Brute are finally back together to crush the opposition on a very special Rusev Day! I’m not sure it’ll make for a very happy one. Lana is one of the weaker competitors on the female side while Rusev hasn’t made his way to the pay window very often lately. As a fellow Nashville Predators fan, I’d like to see them make a deep run in the challenge. Their recent track record suggests that it’ll be a short outing, but maybe they’ll bring out the best in each other.

Show me how to do that thing you do @ShinsukeN! ⚔️⚔️⚔️ There’s no one in the ring that I respect as much as you, Naka! #meeeeoooow! #wwemmc pic.twitter.com/PPIpOjluir — Nattie (@NatbyNature) January 9, 2018

7. Natalya & Shinsuke Nakamura: There’s not really an obvious connection between Natalya & Nakamura, which makes the pairing intriguing. They are both quality in-ring workers & have unique personalities. You certainly can’t count them out due to their ability. I’m just not sure how well they can mesh as a team.

Snap your fingers for the coolest team in the Mixed Match Challenge (and possibly the world).#WWEMMC pic.twitter.com/rY0DERKyzo — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) January 9, 2018

6. Becky Lynch & Sami Zayn: Up until recently, Becky & Sami were very similar people. Obviously there’s the red hair, the pale skin and similar musical tastes. Both were kindhearted souls that always gave it their best try for the fans. They were both too trusting at times & would often come up short due to wanting to do what was right. Sami has cast that outlook aside in favor of the more negative philosophy of his successful best friend, Kevin Owens. Becky & Sami wanted to team together for the Mixed Match Challenge, each with different goals in mind. Becky would like for Sami to return to his old ways & become the male version of Becky Lynch again. Sami hopes that Becky will come to the same realization he did and begin to live up to her full potential. It’ll be interesting to see if either Superstar achieves their intended goal.

5. Sasha Banks & Finn Balor: Bayley is probably still disappointed that her favorite wrestler & her best friend are teaming up. The pairing makes sense though. Banks & Balor are both highly successful babyfaces that have had brief dalliances with championships. Their will to win is unrivaled & they will refuse to quit against any obstacle. WWE seems high on Balor again so I expect Finn & Sasha to make a deep run in the tournament.

4. Naomi & Jimmy Uso Naomi & Jimmy don’t generate the headlines that some of these other pairings do, but they will be a tough out for anybody facing them. Jimmy has been part of one of WWE’s most successful tag teams of this decade & multi-person matches have to be second nature to him at this point. Sometimes it can be tough for wrestlers to mix business with personal emotions, but Jimmy’s been teaming with his brother most of his career. Teaming with his wife won’t throw him off his game.

All other teams can just give up now. No one can compete with a Monster & a Goddess #WWEMMC @BraunStrowman @wwe pic.twitter.com/5LvXONJms7 — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) January 6, 2018

3. Alexa Bliss & Braun Strowman: Two of WWE’s most successful Superstars in 2017 combining forces is bad news for everybody else in the Challenge. There’s no reason why Bliss & Strowman shouldn’t make a deep run as long as they remain on the same page. One question I have is if Alexa’s personality, prickly as it can be, will get on Braun’s nerves. Braun has a history of difficulty with tag team partners and it could come up again in the later episodes of the series.

2. Charlotte Flair & Bobby Roode: Flair & Roode couldn’t be more similar if they were twins. Both Superstars have high opinions of themselves that are backed up by performance. This enables them to earn cheers as babyfaces even though they’re natural heels. Very few teams can hope to match up with the in-ring ability & craftiness that each competitor brings to the table. It’s going to take a heck of a duo to knock these two off. Considering the history Charlotte’s already made in WWE, winning the Mixed Match Challenge would be just another notch in her belt.

1. Asuka & The Miz: These two don’t seem to have much in common on the surface, but their individual superiority should make for a formidable duo. Miz has had a great run of success over the past few years taking advantage of nearly opportunity given him. Asuka has not lost since her debut on Raw. Her non-winning efforts in NXT, rare as they were, came in tag team situations & battle royals. I tend to think that the winning streak has gone on too long, but I don’t see it ending in the Mixed Match Challenge. One thing they could do is have Miz take the pin and claim that it doesn’t count as a loss for Asuka, even though it obviously does. WWE certainly isn’t above ignoring rules if it fits the narrative. Asuka can always beat Miz up after the match and say that he wasn’t ready for Asuka. I don’t think this will be an issue. Miz’s experience & intelligence combined with Asuka’s physical dominance will be an awfully tough force to contend with. I consider them the favorites heading into the Mixed Match Challenge, and I’ll be surprised if they don’t come out on top.