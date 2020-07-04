Note On Who Wrote and Produced Sheamus & Jeff Hardy Drug Test Segment

Fightful Select has new details on who was involved in the already-infamous segment from last month featuring Sheamus getting doused in Jeff Hardy’s urine. According to the report, WWE Creative Team member Zach Hyatt wrote the segment along with an unknown road writer, and it was produced by D-Von Dudley.

The segment saw Sheamus demand that Hardy take a drug test before they face off at Backlash. The test was conducted in the ring and Sheamus berated Hardy until the latter had had enough and through the whole jar of “urine” in Sheamus’ face.

Fightful also notes that the segment originally had the doctor named “Dr. Kirshenbuam,” but his name was never brought up.