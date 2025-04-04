Note on Why AEW Delayed Announcing Chris Jericho vs. Bandido For Dynasty

As previously reported, a title vs. mask match for the ROH World title was announced for AEW Dynasty, with Chris Jericho taking on Bandido. However, the match announcement came weeks after Chris Jericho made the challenge on Dynamite. During the Dynasty media call, Tony Khan didn’t give an answer either way regarding the match, but eventually announced it later that day. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the reason for the delay was because of an issue involving Bandido’s representatives.

Shortly before Tony Khan made the announcement, it was still said to be up in the air. The situation was described as ‘ridiculous’ by sources, in that it took a few weeks to finalize a match for the show that had already been made.