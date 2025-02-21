wrestling / News
Note on Why AEW Double or Nothing Is Not In Las Vegas This Year
February 21, 2025 | Posted by
AEW typically holds its annual Double or Nothing event in Las Vegas, other than the pandemic years when it was at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. However, this year’s event will take place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the change happened because AEW didn’t want to hold their PPV event, which takes place on May 25, in Las Vegas so soon after Wrestlemania 41. It would be roughly a month after WWE’s event, which happens on April 19-20.
