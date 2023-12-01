Note on Why Britt Baker Has Been Absent From AEW TV

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason Britt Baker missed this past Saturday’s AEW Collision in Pittsburgh was due to illness, which prevented travel.

Baker has been reportedly dealing with back issues as well, something she’s been bothered with for a while. That is why her most recent appearances were to put people over and she hasn’t been on TV since. She expressed frustration with this, noting she had no in-ring promo time on Dynamite at all this year.

Several talents were sick this past week in addition to Baker, which led to Tony Khan informing the crowd at that taping about the situation before and after the show was over. He also stayed after to take photos with the kids.