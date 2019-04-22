WWE News: Why Charly Caruso Removed ‘WWE’ From Her Instagram Handle, John Cena ASMR Parody With Skyy Vodka, Drew McIntyre Promo Work For RAW Tonight

– WWE interviewer Charly Caruso recently changed her Instagram handle, which was previously @CharlyCarusoWWE, now having removed WWE. This led to speculation over her release. However she clarified on twitter, where she still has the same handle, that this was due to her working for both WWE and ESPN. The tweet can be seen below:

No, but I’m on WWE and ESPN, so just made more sense to broaden my handle. https://t.co/KMwcmLAxbS — Charly Arnolt (@CharlyCarusoWWE) April 16, 2019

– Promotional partners John Cena and Skyy Vodka collaborated on a video parodying the internet phenomenon of ASMR, videos featuring content meant to relax the viewer. It’s part of the brand’s “Proudly American” campaign which launched earlier this year. The video, titled “Vodka Whisperer” can be seen below:

– Drew McIntyre has been spotted doing promotional work in Des Moines, IA ahead of tonight’s Monday Night Raw, emanating from the city.