Note On Why Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens Angle Was Booked On Saturday Night’s Main Event

Kevin Owens assaulted Cody Rhodes on last night’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event after their match, and a new report has some details on the booking decision. As noted, Owens attacked Rhodes after failing to win the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of Saturday’s show and hit him with a package piledriver. WWE has since given an update on Rhodes, saying that he was diagnosed with axial compression of the cervical spine, as well as a cervical strain with spasm.

Fightful Select reports that the decision to do the angle was made in order to protect the result from last night’s show from being spoiled. WWE did a double taping of Smackdown last week so the talent can have their holiday break, and that meant Owens and Rhodes couldn’t film anything in front of the crowd or it would give away the result of last night’s show. The post-show attack allowed them to tape the show without Rhodes and Owens.

The report notes that the plan as of this weekend was to air the attack on Smackdown and have Owens do a backstage segment.