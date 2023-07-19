Note On Why Drew McIntyre’s Movie Is Still Filming During SAG-AFTRA Strike

Drew McIntyre is still filming on his role in the new film The Killer’s Game despite the SAG-AFTRA strike, and now we know why. As reported, McIntyre was not at Raw because he was appearing on the Lionsgate film alongside Dave Bautista and Ice Cube, which is currently in production in Europe.

While some questioned how the film could be going on despite the actor’s strike, the answer is that SAG-AFTRA has given the film approval to continue filming as they have signed Interim Agreements allowing them to resume. The Killer’s Game is on a list of 39 movies in such a situation, which also include the A24 films Mother Mary and Death of a Unicorn as well as the Mel Gibson-directed Flight Risk, the Matthew McConaughey-starring The Rivals of Amziah King and more.

Some of the films on the list are already completed but need the waivers so the actors can promote the films. Variety reports that productions with a waiver have agreed to abide by the terms of the latest offer submitted by SAG-AFTRA during contract negotiations, and will ultimately follow the final agreement negotiated between the guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.