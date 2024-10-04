wrestling / News

Note on Why GUNTHER vs. Sami Zayn Isn’t A Part of WWE Bad Blood

October 4, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw 10-6-24 Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, a World Heavyweight title match between GUNTHER and Sami Zayn is set for next Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason the match wasn’t included on WWE Bad Blood is that WWE felt that the PLE didn’t need it. Instead, it is being used to boost the October 7th RAW.

Bad Blood is currently sold out with the five matches it already has booked.

