WWE News: Why IIconics Missed Weekend Shows, Most-Watched WWE Network Shows For the Week
July 11, 2019
– The IIconics had last weekend off in order to celebrate for Peyton Royce before she gets married. The WON reports that the team had the weekend off for Royce’s bachelorette party. She is set to marry AEW’s Shawn Spears.
The team was back on the road as of Monday’s show in Glens Falls, New York.
– Per the WON, the following are the top watched WWE Network shows for the past week:
1. NXT (July 10)
2. WWE 24: Batista
3. NXT U.K. (July 10)
4. 205 Live (July 9)
5. Stomping Grounds
6. NXT (July 3
7. WrestleMania 2019
8. NXT U.K. (July 3)
9. Super Showdown
10. WWE Ride Along (The Iiconics, Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder)
