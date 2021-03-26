Note On Why Impact Rebellion Moved to Sunday

Impact Rebellion has changed its scheduled night from April 24th to the 25th, and a new report has details on why. As previously reported, it was announced yesterday that the show would be moving forward to a Sunday date, and according to Wrestling Observer Radio the move is being done to avoid going head-to-head with the UFC.

UFC 261 is set to take place on Saturday, April 24, and it was noted that with the three big title fights set for that card, the decision was made to avoid competition with that night. It is one of two big moves for Impact, which is moving its weekly show to Thursdays starting on April 8th.