Note on Why Kevin Owens Has Not Had Neck Surgery Yet

As previously reported, Kevin Owens is no longer a part of this year’s Wrestlemania, as he suffered a neck injury earlier this year and will be out for some time. It was reported that Owens was having neck surgery last week, but that was not the case.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed that Owens has not had surgery, correcting their report from last week. It was noted that when they were first told he needed neck fusion surger,y a date was provided, but that didn’t happen.

The WON adds that Randy Orton spoke with Owens and told him to get a second opinion from a surgeon that Orton worked with. Back in 2015/2016, Orton was told he needed surgery but got a second opinion and managed to avoid it.