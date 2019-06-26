Why Kyle O’Reilly Was Pulled from Wrestling at EVOLVE 129 and 130

– Kyle O’Reilly’s reason for missing EVOLVE 129 and EVOLVE 130 has been revealed. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that O’Reilly is dealing with a staph infection that developed from the stitches he got in his back from NXT Takeover: XXV earlier this month.

O’Reilly is expected to be healed up and ready to compete in the next week or so. In the meanwhile, Tyler Breeze is replacing O’Reilly at the EVOLVE shows, facing AR Fox at EVOLVE 129 and Anthony Greene at EVOLVE 130.