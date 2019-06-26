wrestling / News
Why Kyle O’Reilly Was Pulled from Wrestling at EVOLVE 129 and 130
June 25, 2019 | Posted by
– Kyle O’Reilly’s reason for missing EVOLVE 129 and EVOLVE 130 has been revealed. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that O’Reilly is dealing with a staph infection that developed from the stitches he got in his back from NXT Takeover: XXV earlier this month.
O’Reilly is expected to be healed up and ready to compete in the next week or so. In the meanwhile, Tyler Breeze is replacing O’Reilly at the EVOLVE shows, facing AR Fox at EVOLVE 129 and Anthony Greene at EVOLVE 130.
More Trending Stories
- Seth Rollins Says He’s Absolutely Satisfied With WWE Creative Process, Says Jon Moxley ‘Took His Ball and Went Home’
- Eric Bischoff Talks About Reports Of Rick Rude Walking Out of Slamboree 1994 After Issue With Ric Flair, If Flair’s Valet Fifi Was Part of the Issue
- Seth Rollins and Will Ospreay Continue To Trade Shots, Rollins Tells Ospreay ‘We Can Compare Bank Accounts’
- Vince McMahon’s ‘No Wrestling During Commercials’ Edict Caught WWE People By Surprise