Note on Why Recent AEW Tag Title Feud Was Changed

On Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Big Bill and Bryan Keith challenged the Hurt Syndicate to an AEW world tag team title match. MVP told the duo that they needed to pick up some wins first. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that this was not the original plan for the tag team titles.

According to the WON, The Murder Machines (Lance Archer & Brian Cage) were the first choice to face Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. However, Cage suffered a knee injury at an independent event on March 20 in a match with Chris Masters. While the match hasn’t been announced yet, The Hurt Syndicate vs. Keith and Bill is the plan for Dynasty.