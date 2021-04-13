wrestling / News
Reginald Explains Why He Missed WrestleMania
April 13, 2021 | Posted by
Reginald was not in Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler’s corner for WrestleMania 37, and the sommelier has now explained why. After NXT UK star Amale posted to Twitter noting that Jax’s favorite wine-pourer didn’t appear during the PPV, Reginald replied to note that he was sick.
There’s no word yet on what he’s suffering from or when he may be back. His last appearance was on the final Smackdown before WrestleMania, which was taped the week before.
🤦🏾♂️ malade
— Reginald Thomas (@ReginaldWWE) April 12, 2021
