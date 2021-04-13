wrestling / News

Reginald Explains Why He Missed WrestleMania

April 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Reginald Nia Jax Shayna Baszler

Reginald was not in Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler’s corner for WrestleMania 37, and the sommelier has now explained why. After NXT UK star Amale posted to Twitter noting that Jax’s favorite wine-pourer didn’t appear during the PPV, Reginald replied to note that he was sick.

There’s no word yet on what he’s suffering from or when he may be back. His last appearance was on the final Smackdown before WrestleMania, which was taped the week before.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Reginald, WrestleMania 37, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading