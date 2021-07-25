Note on Why Richard Holliday Wasn’t in MLW Battle Riot III

MLW star Richard Holliday was not part of Battle Riot III which airs last night, and a new report explains why. Holliday was not part of the big match that aired last night and was won by Alexander Hammerstone, and according to PWInsider it was due to Holliday being busted open earlier in the day.

The site reports that during an angle earlier in the show, Holliday was legitimately busted open and while he wanted to compete as planned in Battle Riot, MLW and their doctor decided to err on the side of caution and had Holliday sent to a nearby hospital to check him for a concussion.