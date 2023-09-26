Details On Why Serena Deeb Has Been Away From AEW TV

Serena Deeb has been off of AEW TV for quite some time, and a new report details a few claims on why that’s the case. Deeb last competed for AEW in October of last year on AEW Dark: Elevation; she made one of her first public appearances for a while at the Cauliflower Alley Club recently. Fightful Select has two different stories from different sides about why she has been off TV, one of which involves her having heat with management.

According to the report, Deeb has told people that she’s dealing with a serious injury and is trying to get cleared. Meanwhile, sources in AEW have indicated that there has also been some heat on her due to a major disagreement that she had with management that led to her being taken off TV.

The latter story states that Deeb was very vocal about how she was being used on TV and the amount of time she was given. Deeb reportedly accused Tony Khan and others in AEW management of reducing her match times without telling her until they got to the ring. AEW’s side stated that they actually pulled a list of times and showed Deeb that her time wasn’t cut based on what was budgeted for the show. Deeb’s level of disagreement entered a point of disrespect according to people familiar with the matter.

It is normal for wrestling companies’ producers and coaches to not pass along match times until they’re finalized in order to keep talent from getting upset when cuts end up having to happen. People close to Deeb say that they haven’t heard the latter story directly from her. That said, it is one that several people on the roster and elsewhere in the company have heard.