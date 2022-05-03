Why Sheamus Missed In-Ring Action During WWE UK Tour

Sheamus was one of the big names on the most recent WWE European Tour, and while he did wrestle for some of the events he sat out two matches leading to concern from fans that he might be injured.

The former WWE Champion is reported to have missed ring action this past Saturday and Sunday as WWE officials decided they wanted Butch (formerly Pete Dunne) to have more time in the ring, according to a report from PWInsider.

During the tour, Butch challenged for the WWE Intercontinental Champion against Ricochet. During the London and Paris events, Sami Zayn was added to make the match a three-way bout.