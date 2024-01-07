Details On Why Synthetic Cannabinoid Charge Against Liv Morgan Was Dropped

A new report has some details on why Liv Morgan had the charge of possession of synthetic cannabinoid dropped against her. As reported late last week, prosecutors dropped the charge against Morgan in relation to her arrest last month in Sumter County, Florida. According to KOMO News in Florida, the charge was dropped due to the fact that proving the case would have been impossible.

An Assistant State Attorney in the county told the outlet, “In order to prove the charge possession of THC, the State is required to prove that the THC came from synthetic sources and was not derived from plant sources. No labs in the State of Florida perform such tests, so we remanded it to county court as Possession of Cannabis.”

Morgan still faces a charge of possession of marijuana (not more than 20 grams), which as noted previously was transferred to the County’s Misdeameanor Court Division. A status conference related to the charge will be held on February 20th.