Details on Why WWE Is Going Back to Live Shows, Positive COVID-19 Test Reportedly Broadcast Team Member

WWE has resumed doing live TV with Raw, Smackdown and NXT, and a new report sheds some light on why. According to Dave Melzter on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE’s reason for returning to live programming is concern over their contracts with FOX and USA Network.

Meltzer reported that WWE’s contracts stipulate live shows for Smackdown, Raw, and NXT for 49 weeks out of the year. It was noted that it’s not known whether FOX and NBCUniversal said anything about the shows considering the current situation and that they would likely deny it if asked, but that the contracts and concern about financial penalties are the reason that WWE is going live moving forward.

As reported previously, WWE had its first positive coronavirus test with someone who last had contact with anyone at WWE on March 26th. Meltzter said it was someone on the broadcast team, but didn’t say who.