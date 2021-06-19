Why WWE Moved Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio to SmackDown, Reigns to Sit Out Hell in a Cell

– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed WWE opting to move the Hell in a Cell match between Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio from Sunday’s pay-per-view event to last night’s edition of SmackDown on FOX. While Meltzer speculated Vince McMahon wanted to shake things and put the Reigns vs. Mysterio match in front of the largest possible audience on FOX, Meltzer said he spoke to sources at WWE who indicated this was a matter of getting more eyeballs for originally scheduled pay-per-view matchup.

Meltzer stated on the decision to move the match to Friday, “They talked about it and talked about it, and this was the decision. It’s no big — you know. That’s just what it was.” Bayley vs. Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s title match will now serve as the other Hell in a Cell title match for the event.

Meanwhile, with Reigns vs. Mysterio taking place on last night’s SmackDown, Reigns no longer has a match scheduled for Sunday. According to Meltzer, he was told that when the decision came down to move the match to SmackDown last Thursday (June 17), Reigns would not be working Hell in a Cell on Sunday. So, the matchup on Friday was not being done to set up a quick rematch on Sunday or another match involving Roman Reigns at Hell in a Cell. Instead, Reigns will apparently be taking Sunday’s show off.

Additionally, Meltzer stated what took place with the match on Friday was the exact same plan for the match if it took place at Hell in a Cell on Sunday. Basically, WWE moved the booking of Reigns vs. Mysterio for Sunday and moved it to Friday to get more “eyeballs” on the matchup.

While moving the match to Friday was a Vince McMahon call, it’s unknown where Reigns stood on the issue. Per Meltzer, Reigns’ usually requests being placed first or last on a PPV card. It’s unknown how WWE plans to lay out the Hell in a Cell title matches for Sunday’s show.

Currently, WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 is scheduled for tomorrow at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.