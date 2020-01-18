Widow of Owen Hart Filmed by Vice Media for Dark Side of the Ring Season 2

– The Facebook account for the Owen Hart Foundation revealed that Dr. Martha Hart, the widow of late former WWE Superstar Owen Hart, was filmed by Vice Media for the next upcoming season of Dark Side of the Ring. It looks like this confirms that Martha Hart will be appearing on the show’s second season. You can check out the Facebook post and photos for filming of Martha Hart for the show below.

Other subjects who were filmed by Vice Media include the Owen Hart Foundation’s Virginia Xavier, Tammi Christopher, and Athena Hart. Martha Hart’s late husband, Owen Hart, tragically died in 1999 at WWE Over the Edge when he took a fall for a planned entrance at the event. Martha Hart has been adamant in not allowing her late husband to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

It should be noted, the Facebook account did not confirm the filming was being done for an episode surrounding Owen, but this might suggest that Season 2 of the show will cover his tragic passing.

As previously reported, confirmed subjects for the upcoming second season will include the death of Dino Bravo, Chris Benoit double murder-suicide, and likely the ECW Mass Transit incident. 10 episodes are scheduled for Season 2.