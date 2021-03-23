Wife of Matt Jackson Reveals How Close the Young Bucks Were to Almost Signing With WWE

– The Tradecraft Podcast recently spoke to Dana Massie, the wife of AEW star and Young Bucks member Matt Jackson, who discussed how close the Bucks were to almost signing with WWE at one point. While they were on a family vacation, Matt Jackson had an extended phone call with WWE executive Triple H, and it ended with Matt telling his wife, “I think we’re going to WWE.” Below is an excerpt of Dana Massie speaking on the subject (via Fightful):

“We were on a family vacation in Hawaii and we had just landed when Matt got a text from Hunter and he was like, ‘Do you have some time to talk?’ ‘I’m on vacation with my family.’ ‘I just need 20 minutes. Whenever you’re available, give me a call.’ I remember Matt hung up — it ended up not being 20 minutes, it was much longer than that — he looks at me and he’s like, ‘I think we’re going to WWE.’ ‘I never thought I’d hear those words come out of your mouth, but okay.’ Things made sense. After having the conversations he did, it didn’t sound as horrible as we expected it to be. I had always heard about how many days on the road there are and he wouldn’t be at home. Family is number one. That was a concern he brought up to Hunter and he was wonderful. Anytime we had — I was part of the conversation because I handle the business for Matt and Nick — anything we were worried about, he would reassure us and have an answer right away. We were comfortable with it.”

Of course, the Young Bucks ended up ultimately joining up with Tony Khan to form the new wrestling company, All Elite Wrestling. Dana Massie is currently employed as Chief Marketing & Merchandising Officer of AEW.